Druski's Parody Trailer For Joe Jackson Movie Divides Social Media

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Druski Parody Trailer Joe Jackson Movie Divides Social Media
Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Social media influencer Drew Desbordes, aka Druski, looks on during the first quarter between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect
Druski's spoof trailer for "Joe" takes aim at Joe Jackson's abuse of the Jackson 5, and follows the recently released Michael Jackson biopic.

Druski just wrapped up his gig hosting the 2026 BET Awards, and he had much more content to give to fans. He dropped a fake parody trailer for a spoof biopic called Joe, which takes aim at Joe Jackson and his alleged abuse against the Jackson 5. It follows Michael, the recent biopic spotlighting Michael Jackson, and it's led to a lot of different reactions on social media.

The high-budget skit features depictions of the comedian as the Jackson patriarch, threatening to whip his kids with a belt, arguing with his wife, preventing his kids from seeing other children, and subjecting them to grueling practice sessions. It ends up commenting on the perception of Joe today, as fans continue to argue about what he did to his family and whether or not the exploration of this dynamic is misrepresentative, sensationalized, or misleading.

Some folks just found it hilarious overall, whereas others were more critical of the depiction and found it insensitive. Some online users even theorized the King of Pop's estate won't be happy about this, although no official reaction has surfaced at press time.

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Druski's Joe Trailer

Elsewhere, some folks still believe this is a real parody movie coming out, as the trailer looks quite legit. In any case, it hasn't stopped the wave of debates online from floating in, whether it's about the subject matter or the specific execution.

Beyond this Joe spoof, though, Druski is dealing with other forms of backlash. Back to his BET Awards hosting, he had asked award winners to limit their speeches to 30 seconds or have a saxophone player slowly but surely drown them out. When this happened to SZA and Doechii while accepting the BET Her award for their song "girl, get up," TDE's Punch blasted the comedian on Twitter for the "weird" sax gag.

Most folks pointed out the prior warning and clowned the Top Dawg executive for complaining. He deleted the tweet, so maybe that's the end of that.

Fans React

When it comes to this Joe trailer, though, the debate will be much larger. Many folks already didn't like Michael, so this is just adding to that fire. Or, on the other side of these discussions, folks just found it funny.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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