Lupe Fiasco's Latest Comments Have Fans Thinking He's Jealous Of Kendrick Lamar

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Fans Debate Lupe Fiasco Jealous Kendrick Lamar Comments
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Recording artist Lupe Fiasco performs at halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Lupe Fiasco has a long history of speaking critically about Kendrick Lamar, which he attributes to the media always bringing K.Dot up to him.

Kendrick Lamar is a hip-hop legend, although he is by no means exempt from criticism. His recent BET Awards win, for example, is one many fans feel like he did not deserve, as he hasn't dropped since 2024's GNX. But some negative conversations about K.Dot, like a history of comments from folks like Lupe Fiasco, have fans debating if these are genuine or just products of emotions like jealousy.

Lupe hopped on KoalaTea Reacts' livestream on YouTube on Saturday (June 27) to debate with the content creator about how Koala is always talking about him. When Koala compared that dynamic to Fiasco speaking on Lamar, the Chicago rapper said he isn't talking about Kendrick, as he wasn't present during the livestream. But the two continued to debate, which led to more conversation about the Compton lyricist.

In a clip caught by mumu1626364656 on Twitter, Lupe Fiasco acknowledged how many fans today just want to hear him talk about Kendrick Lamar given his past comments about him. "This is beyond your control," he told Koala, and Lupe feels like it's beyond his own control at this point. "They're not going to give a f**k about anything else that we said."

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Lupe Fiasco's Kendrick Lamar Comments

"I find it crazy that you can't even say that you think that you are a better rapper than Kendrick Lamar," Fiasco expressed. He tried to make his main point over the years concerning K.Dot clear: Lupe thinks Kendrick is a better artist, album-maker, song-maker, has a better team, and better production... But "when it comes down to lyricism, when it comes down to these lyrics and bar for bar for bar, no. Everything else? For sure," Lupe remarked.

StanademiksTV on Twitter shared another clip of the conversation with KoalaTea Reacts in which Fiasco says there are "hundreds" of unsigned rappers that are better lyricists than Kendrick.

Fans Debate

Lupe Fiasco's "critical" comments about Kendrick Lamar are mostly just a competitive and earnest defense of Lupe's lyrical abilities in comparison to Kendrick. It's as much of a media-led endeavor as it is on Lupe's own behalf, as folks keep asking about it, bringing it up, and trying to get him in more hot water. They claim he might be jealous of Lamar's success and the praise he receives, but it seems like his issue is more with the overzealous defenses of Kendrick in lyricism conversations more than anything.

Some folks want to see a battle, and we'll see if that ever happens. But for the most part, as fans continue to debate this topic, it's more of a self-eating snake than Fiasco actively instigating for the sake of hating. At the end of the day, it's all about the bars for him.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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