Lupe Fiasco Says You Won't Be Seeing Him For A While Following Kendrick Lamar Debate

BY Alexander Cole
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MLB: Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox
Jun 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Grammy award winner Lupe Fiasco throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Lupe Fiasco spoke about his recent run-in with Kendrick Lamar fans, and how he isn't happy with what he's just seen.

Lupe Fiasco went viral recently for saying that Kendrick Lamar is a better album artist than he is. Furthermore, Lupe stated that Lamar has better production, better songs, and a better team. However, when it comes to lyricism, he feels as though K-Dot can't hang with him.

Despite the compliments, Twitter Stans couldn't get past the last part. Lupe's assertion that he is a better lyricist led to a large-scale debate on social media. This subsequently led to the accusation that Lupe Fiasco is somehow obsessed and wants to start a rap beef. The truth is, Lupe is only talking about Kendrick because he keeps getting asked about it.

This week, Lupe spoke with Culture United about the Stan wars that broke out following his comments. As you can imagine, he isn't too happy with how the conversation has been steered, and he would rather just disengage entirely.

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Lupe Fiasco Puts His Foot Down

The legendary MC revealed that you won't be seeing him for a while. The last couple of days have left him with a couple of realizations, and none of them are particularly flattering. Ultimately, music conversations on social media have become outrageously toxic, and Lupe is done with it.

He went on to say that the fans can find him at his shows, which he is excited about. Outside of that, you probably won't see him doing any interviews, at least until all of this dies down.

It's sad to see such a storied MC have to go through this. At the end of the day, it's indicative of the way music and interviews are consumed these days.

You can find Lupe's entire appearance on Culture United below.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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