Lupe Fiasco Says You Won't Be Seeing Him For A While Following Kendrick Lamar Debate

Lupe Fiasco went viral recently for saying that Kendrick Lamar is a better album artist than he is. Furthermore, Lupe stated that Lamar has better production, better songs, and a better team. However, when it comes to lyricism, he feels as though K-Dot can't hang with him.

Despite the compliments, Twitter Stans couldn't get past the last part. Lupe's assertion that he is a better lyricist led to a large-scale debate on social media. This subsequently led to the accusation that Lupe Fiasco is somehow obsessed and wants to start a rap beef. The truth is, Lupe is only talking about Kendrick because he keeps getting asked about it.

This week, Lupe spoke with Culture United about the Stan wars that broke out following his comments. As you can imagine, he isn't too happy with how the conversation has been steered, and he would rather just disengage entirely.

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The legendary MC revealed that you won't be seeing him for a while. The last couple of days have left him with a couple of realizations, and none of them are particularly flattering. Ultimately, music conversations on social media have become outrageously toxic, and Lupe is done with it.

He went on to say that the fans can find him at his shows, which he is excited about. Outside of that, you probably won't see him doing any interviews, at least until all of this dies down.

It's sad to see such a storied MC have to go through this. At the end of the day, it's indicative of the way music and interviews are consumed these days.

You can find Lupe's entire appearance on Culture United below.