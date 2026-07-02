Lupe Fiasco Argues Nas Doesn't Rank Highly Among Hip-Hop's Best Lyricists

Lupe Fiasco has been a topic of discourse on social media as of late. Much of this has to do with his recent comments about Kendrick Lamar. Some believe that there is a feud bubbling between these two, albeit a one-sided one.

However, a lot of this boils down to the fact that people keep asking Lupe about Kendrick. It's not as if Lupe is just saying things about Lamar unprovoked. Instead, he is being forced into these conversations, which have subsequently led to this bizarre narrative that he "obsessed" with K-Dot. Of course, that couldn't be further from the case.

This week, Lupe Fiasco appeared on Culture United, hosted by Justin Hunte, AKA The Company Man. During this conversation, Lupe was able to clear the air while also delving into a whole host of other topics. In fact, Lupe has ignited yet another discourse fire, this time thanks to a fan's question about Nas.

While discussing the merits of "punchline" rap, a fan asked if Nas can be considered a top-tier lyricist since he isn't known for punchlines. The fan believes other literary devices must be considered. Lupe Fiasco gave his answer, stating that among hip-hop's best lyricists, Nas just doesn't rank that high.

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Lupe Fiasco With A Nas Hot Take

Lupe Fiasco makes it clear that there are hundreds of thousands of MCs. Some are unknown, some are superstars. Given the sheer volume of competition, it's almost impossible to rank Nas among the best of the best.

While rankings certainly are a numbers game, most fans rank based on those who are known to the world. As a result, Lupe's take hasn't exactly been met with agreement. Even the panel on Culture United seemed to be a bit taken aback by what Lupe had to say.

Given Lupe's talents, his opinion needs to be considered. He knows what he's talking about. Whether or not the masses will agree with this take, is another story entirely.

You can check out Culture United's full conversation with Lupe Fiasco below.