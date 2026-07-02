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Lupe Fiasco Argues Nas Doesn't Rank Highly Among Hip-Hop's Best Lyricists
Lupe Fiasco was on "Culture United" this week, where he spoke on a myriad of topics, including Nas' lyricism.
By
Alexander Cole
July 02, 2026