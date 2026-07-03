TDE's Punch Says He Spoke To Lupe Fiasco After Kendrick Lamar Debate

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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TDE Punch Spoke To Lupe Fiasco After Kendrick Lamar Debate
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar during a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
TDE's Punch said it's "all love and respect" with Lupe Fiasco after Lupe's latest comments about Kendrick Lamar, fans, and comparisons.

Every once in a while, a new debate concerning Lupe Fiasco and Kendrick Lamar surfaces. Most recently, it started because of a livestream Lupe hopped on in which he spoke about his alleged hate for K.Dot, overzealous fan comparisons, and there being "hundreds" of unsigned lyricists better than the former TDE rapper. Speaking of Top Dawg Entertainment, label president and manager of SZA, Punch, recently took to Twitter to reveal he had a conversation with Lupe following this latest flare-up.

As TDE Punch stated, there is no smoke between them and the Chicago MC. Fans often try to pit them against each other or bring up Fiasco's critical comments about Lamar, but the actual folks involved don't have any issues with one another, per Terrence Louis Henderson Jr.'s account.

"Just had a great conversation with Lupe," Punch tweeted yesterday afternoon (Thursday, July 2). "It’s all love and respect on both ends. We spoke about context, misunderstandings, misinterpretations and intentions. Spoke about everything from The Monster Freestyle and the 2010 live stream up until his recent visits on various podcast. It’s no smoke lol, just lighthearted friendly Hip Hop conversation. Everyone relax. RespecttheARtFOrM."

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Lupe Fiasco Sparks Debate

Elsewhere, Lupe Fiasco has other hip-hop debates to worry about. During a recent Culture United appearance, he argued Nas doesn't rank highly among hip-hop's top lyricists. This sparked even more of an uproar than the Kendrick debate in some ways, as that's mostly based on folks pestering Lupe with Lamar questions more than him inserting himself into conflict.

These Esco comments are more controversial due to his legendary status in the game and the respect the culture gives to his pen. But if you actually hear Fiasco's argument, there's a lot more nuance there than the Internet would have you believe.

Meanwhile, TDE's Punch's other Twitter takes got him in some trouble. After he blasted Druski for cutting Doechii and SZA's speech off at the 2026 BET Awards, fans clowned him for it. After all, the awards host had warned artists a saxophone player would drown them out if their speeches lasted over 30 seconds.

At least this more recent social media drop is cooling overzealous fans down. Lupe Fiasco said he'll go ghost for a while, so we probably won't get another "update" here for the foreseeable future.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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