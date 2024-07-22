Lupe Fiasco Sparks Debate & Heated Reactions From Kendrick Lamar Fans Following His Twitter Spaces Event

If you follow Lupe Fiasco closely, you know that he tends to have some bold takes about Kendrick Lamar. The Chicago MC's views waver on the Compton artist's rapping abilities and musical output as a whole and they have been for some time. Fans have seen him label himself as a better writer than Kendrick (which is arguable), Logic, and most recently Drake during the heat of the beef. Because of this, people on the internet continuously reaffirm that the Samurai creator is a hater, and he has to disprove those claims time and time again. That was the case once again after Lupe hosted a Twitter Spaces event that eventually led some Kendrick fans to press him about where he stands.
Things seemed to escalate to this point following a debate around who can gatekeep in hip-hop. Uproxx was able to copy Lupe's words, so here are some key points. "If you want to start who is in and who is out, a process which I don’t agree with, and I think is bulls***, if you want to do that you should have a degree... If you ain’t got that, then I don’t think that you are qualified... Just because you can rap, and you’ve sold a bunch of records... It should be stewarded by people who know what the f*** they are talking about very deeply and can write a book about it".
Lupe & Kendrick's Fans Go Back And Forth On Twitter
All of this and more were what got the Kendrick fan base riled up as they felt subtle shots were fired. For example, it led to the second clip, which shows Lupe and a participant go back and forth about who should be liked in hip-hop. Both guys went back and forth about why they like Lamar outside of just his music. The rapper then checked the debater about a time he has ever said he hates the TPAB MC. Overall, the fan's goal was to get a concrete stance from Lupe about him. After the latter sensed that he accomplished that, he either removed him from the Twitter Spaces, or he left on his own.
Fans Show Disappointment For Lupe On Twitter
