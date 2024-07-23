Lupe Fiasco Reveals That He Hasn't Even Heard Kendrick Lamar & Drake Diss Tracks Despite Causing An Uproar Online

Lupe might want to get up to speed before more angry fans grab their pitchforks.

Lupe Fiasco might be digging himself in a deeper hole with Kendrick Lamar fans after another Twitter Spaces event. Over the weekend, the lyrical technician hosted his own Spaces where he debated fans about the hip-hop gatekeepers, which then led him to Dot fans calling him a hater. Now, just a couple of days later, Lupe hopped back on the social media platform to clear up some of the key takeaways with Joe Budden. The rapper turned podcaster commended the Chicago native for just saying what he feels about the entire Kendrick versus Drake beef. However, Lupe revealed something quite interesting.

He claims that post "Champagne Moments", the Rick Ross diss aimed at Drake, he has not listened to any of the diss records. That includes songs like "Family Matters", "Not Like Us", "meet the grahams", "6:16 in LA", and more. "I kinda tapped out", Lupe admitted. Budden made a funny joke in relation to how his Spaces guest did it out of pure hatred for Lamar. But he continued to insist that there is no bitterness in his body for his California contemporary.

Lupe Attempts To Make His Feelings About Kendrick Crystal Clear

"I love Dot... "I genuinely don’t have any issues, I really don’t", he stated. The "Lasers" MC later made a PSA to the internet to try even harder to put this narrative to rest. "Joe Budden community, this is Lupe Fiasco. I do not have a problem. No matter what was said in the past, what you think happened, what happened, what didn’t happen. I personally and professionally do not have a problem with my brother in arms Kendrick Lamar".

