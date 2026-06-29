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lupe fiasco kendrick lamar
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Lupe Fiasco's Latest Comments Have Fans Thinking He's Jealous Of Kendrick Lamar
Lupe Fiasco has a long history of speaking critically about Kendrick Lamar, which he attributes to the media always bringing K.Dot up to him.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
June 29, 2026