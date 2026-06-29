Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Male Hip-Hop Artist At The BET Awards, And Some Fans Are Confused

Kendrick Lamar has won a plethora of awards throughout his illustrious career. When it comes to hip-hop, he has the most Grammys out of any artist ever. He surpassed Jay-Z for that title earlier this year, and he is poised to rack up more wins in the future.

Last night, Lamar was nominated in various categories at the BET Awards. One of those categories was Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. Despite not dropping new music over the past year, his presence was still felt. He made enough of an impact to be nominated next to Don Toliver, Drake, A$AP Rocky, Baby Keem, DaBaby, BigXthaPlug, and even J. Cole.

Given what's taken place in 2026, some fans figured either Drake or J. Cole would take home the win. In the end, once again, it was Kendrick Lamar who got the W.

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Kendrick Lamar Wins Again

This has not gone over well on social media, where many pointed out that Lamar hasn't dropped anything since 2024's GNX. When it comes to the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist category at the BET Awards, cultural impact is typically the criterion for a win. However, some on rap Twitter feel as though that shouldn't be the case, especially when ICEMAN is the biggest hip-hop album in the world right now.

The Internet Reacts

Below, you can find some of the reactions to Lamar's win. Ultimately, rap Twitter can be a pretty negative place where narratives seem to thrive. Ever since Drake pointed out Lamar's ability to win Grammys at will, there has been a tendency to hate on K. Dot whenever he wins something. This is yet another example of this.