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Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
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Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Male Hip-Hop Artist At The BET Awards, And Some Fans Are Confused
Kendrick Lamar took home a big win at the BET Awards, although some feel as though the award is misplaced.
By
Alexander Cole
June 29, 2026