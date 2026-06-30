Mal Calls Out TDE Over Druski Situation, Questions Kendrick Lamar Winning BET Award

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Following the BET Awards, Mal offered some commentary on the TDE vs. Druski situation, as well as Kendrick Lamar's big win.

Mal is someone who does not shy away from giving his opinion, even if that opinion might be unpopular. Overall, there are some who feel like the Rory & Mal host has too much of a pro-Drake bias. However, fans of the show like the fact that Mal will go against the grain.

This week, the podcast host spoke about a couple of topics that had to do with this weekend's BET Awards. As many already know, the BET Awards went down in Los Angeles on Sunday, with many big winners.

Among those winners were SZA and Doechii, who got the HER Award. During their speech, Druski called for the saxophonist to play them out. It was all meant to be in good fun, although TDE Punch didn't see it that way. He even went so far as to call Druski weird on social media.

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Mal Talks TDE and Kendrick Lamar

As Mal explained on his show, TDE Punch went a bit far with the assessment. He also cited the fact that on the West Coast, calling someone "weird" is grounds for a fight. He felt as though it was an overreaction to the situation, although he certainly understands why Punch would be protective of his artists.

Meanwhile, Mal also addressed the fact that Kendrick Lamar won the award for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. Mal felt as though this was the wrong move, especially since Kendrick didn't release much last year. He also used this as a way to talk about Hip-Hop's future and how newer artists aren't getting the shine needed to carry the genre forward.

“Hip Hop is in a DANGEROUS place…. We talk about Best Male Hip Hop Artist & Kendrick winning… Kendrick didn’t put out MUCH in the year for this category," Mal said.

Ultimately, it is an interesting conversation to have. The Big Three continue to dominate rap discourse, while up-and-coming talents are put on the back burner. It is unfortunate, and one has to wonder if it will ever change.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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