TDE's Punch Clowns Mal For Fiercely Defending Drake Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud has had almost the entire internet riled up as of late, with countless fans and peers sharing their take on which one of the rappers came out on top. The responses have been passionate, to say the least, as hip-hop fans everywhere fiercely defend their respective picks. During a recent episode of New Rory & Mal, for example, Mal got fired up whilst defending Drizzy.

According to him, Drake's "Family Matters" is the best song to come out of the beef so far, and "The Heart Part 6" touched on everything listeners had questions about. While some agree with his take, others think he's become a bit too invested, including Top Dawg Entertainment's Punch. Punch took to Twitter/X to clown Mal for getting so upset over the beef this morning. "Oh wow. He seems upset. I hope he’s ok," he wrote.

Read More: Reason & Punch React To Being Placed Last In Fan's TDE Rankings

Punch Hopes Mal Is "Okay"

Obviously, Mal is fed up with the entire debacle, particularly since many have declared Kendrick the winner. Joe Budden, for instance, shared his thoughts on Drake's "The Heart Part 6" with DJ Akademiks on his stream the other day. He made it clear that he's had enough of the feud as a whole at this point and said there was a clear and obvious winner. "I'm over it," he explained. "Drake sounds exhausted... I want the battle to end after 'Not Like Us' ... I learned today I like Drake on offense and not defense."

He's certainly not alone in this, which likely explains Mal's enthusiastic defense of the Canadian performer. What do you think of Punch clowning Mal for his take on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud? Do you agree with Mal or not? Do you think his reaction was a bit too much for the circumstances, or was it justified? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: TDE Versus Young Money: Mack Maine Trolls Punch In Comical Back & Forth Over Drake Diss

[Via]