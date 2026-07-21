Mal Questions "Not Like Us" Ranking On Complex's Top 100 LA Rap Songs List

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Complex recently released a Top 100 list of the best Los Angeles rap songs, and as you can imagine, Mal didn't like the "Not Like Us" rank.

Rory & Mal have seen serious success with their podcast over the past few years. In fact, their recent Netflix deal is further proof that they have become prominent voices in hip-hop commentary.

However, they have been a bit polarizing due to Mal's insistence on taking Drake's side in the Kendrick Lamar beef. Overall, some feel as though his commentary has been overtly biased. This has subsequently led to criticism of the podcast and some of the positions that are taken.

This week, Mal found himself in the crosshairs yet again, this time thanks to Complex's latest list. This new list takes a look at the Top 100 LA Rap Songs of all time. Despite being two years old, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" ended up at number five on the list.

Of course, Mal was not particularly happy with this ranking, and immediately called out Complex for engagement farming.

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Mal Speaks On "Not Like Us"

Mal subsequently asked Rory to continue reading the songs on the list. Snoop Dogg's "Gin & Juice" was ranked at number six, while "Regulate" found its way to number 10. Mal was quick to say that both of those songs should have been ahead of "Not Like Us."

For Mal, it simply does not make sense to put a song that is not even five years old on a list like this. Baby D mostly agreed, and Rory wasn't exactly combative about Mal's position either.

It's important to note that these lists are always controversial. Publications have staff with varying degrees of taste, which plays into these subjective rankings. No two lists will ever be alike. Not to mention, recency bias always plays a small factor.

Let us know what you think of Mal's take in the comments below.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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