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Los Angeles rap
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Mal Questions "Not Like Us" Ranking On Complex's Top 100 LA Rap Songs List
Complex recently released a Top 100 list of the best Los Angeles rap songs, and as you can imagine, Mal didn't like the "Not Like Us" rank.
By
Alexander Cole
July 21, 2026