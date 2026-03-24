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New Jay-Z album
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Music
Jay-Z Confirms New Music, But There's An Unfortunate Twist
Jay-Z remains one of the rap's biggest superstars, and with fans hoping for a new album, they might be forced to wait.
By
Alexander Cole
March 24, 2026