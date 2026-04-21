Addict - Song by Lil Twist & Lil Wayne

BY Alexander Cole
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Lil Twist and Lil Wayune have reunited on a track called "Addict," which has just received a music video after two months of release.

A couple of months ago, Lil Twist and Lil Wayne collaborated on the song "Addict." On Monday, the two got together once again for the music video, which can be seen below. This is a triumph for the Young Money stable, as we get a huge blast of nostalgia. Lil Twist comes through with some catchy flows and melodic passages. Meanwhile, Wayne drops a spirited verse that reminds you of what the legend can do on the mic. As for the production, it has that 2000s quality to it, but in a way that is fresh and rejuvenated for the 2020s. This is just a dope song, and if you are a fan of Lil Wayne and Lil Twist, this is a must-listen.

Release Date: February 13, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Addict

Don't I treat you like the plug though? Beating down your front door
Looking in your window, all I need is one dose
All we need is love though, I won't sink your love boat
I'll sit in your front row, I'll be screaming "Encore"

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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