Addict - Song by Lil Twist & Lil Wayne

A couple of months ago, Lil Twist and Lil Wayne collaborated on the song "Addict." On Monday, the two got together once again for the music video, which can be seen below. This is a triumph for the Young Money stable, as we get a huge blast of nostalgia. Lil Twist comes through with some catchy flows and melodic passages. Meanwhile, Wayne drops a spirited verse that reminds you of what the legend can do on the mic. As for the production, it has that 2000s quality to it, but in a way that is fresh and rejuvenated for the 2020s. This is just a dope song, and if you are a fan of Lil Wayne and Lil Twist, this is a must-listen.
Release Date: February 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Addict
Don't I treat you like the plug though? Beating down your front door
Looking in your window, all I need is one dose
All we need is love though, I won't sink your love boat
I'll sit in your front row, I'll be screaming "Encore"