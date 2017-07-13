addict
- Pop CultureJuelz Santana Reflects On Lean Addiction: "I Was Drinking It Every Day"Juelz Santana recalls doing lean with Paul Wall and Lil Wayne.By Cole Blake
- MusicEminem Celebrates 11 Years Of SobrietyThe real recovery. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Details Her Escape From The City With Other Sober WomenWendy enjoyed a well-deserved break from the city. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Announces Substance Abuse Hotline One Week After Returning To Show1-888-5HUNTER.By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Pump Poses With Lean Mere Days After "Quitting Lean"It appears that Lil Pump is back on the purple stuff. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Pump Has "Kicked The Cup" And Wants You To Do It TooYour rent officially costs more than Lil Pump's lean. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Says It's "A Miracle" She Was Able To Give Up Past Cocaine AddictionWendy Williams gets candid about her addictive past.By Chantilly Post
- MusicAugust Alsina Reveals Percocet Addiction On Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk"August Alsina opens up about his issues with drug addiction.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Beautiful Boy" Trailer Shows Timothée Chalamet & Steve Carell's Emotional Bond"Beautiful Boy" is about a father and his drug addict son. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRich The Kid: "I Don't Think That Shia LaBeouf's Racist"Rich The Kid defends Shia.By Matt F