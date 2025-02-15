Kodak Black Pops Off On People Calling Him An Addict

Kodak Black engaged in a lot of antics and worrisome behaviors over the past few years, but the line between misinterpretation and legitimate oddity is now quite blurry. Moreover, his attorney recently claimed that he's off the drugs following a concerning video that surfaced of him eating chicken in the middle of the street. What's more is that Yak himself recently rallied against this criticism and speculation during an Instagram Live session this week, deciding to take aim at everyone who thinks he needs help or is going through something right now. At the end of the day, he just wants to be left in peace and enjoy his time in the spotlight whenever he directs it, not when others pile on him.

"If I'm crazy or r***rded or a junkie or whatever the f**k, why the f**k ain't y'all leave me alone?" Kodak Black asked. "Why nobody leave me alone? Why y'all got to keep posting me and talking about me? Leave me the f**k alone, right? Y'all crazy rappers be. But then it's like, when people see me in person by myself, they're my biggest fan. Oh, okay.

Kodak Black Response

"Any little thing that look like I probably be tweaking and y'all go crazy about it, I stopped looking at it like y'all hate me," Kodak Black continued. "I say, 'Oh, everybody love me. They care about me.' That's why. 'Cause when I look at other little rappers' s**t, damn, this n***a look like he high or whatever the f**k, he ain't prejudiced, so stop being prejudiced. 'Cause like, when I'm on my bulls**t, that ain't for y'all to know or see. Anyway, I don't give a f**k."