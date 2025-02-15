Kodak Black Pops Off On People Calling Him An Addict

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 544 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kodak-black-summer-smash-2024-3
BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 15: Rapper, Kodak Black, performs during Day 2 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Yak's been under a lot of recent scrutiny.

Kodak Black engaged in a lot of antics and worrisome behaviors over the past few years, but the line between misinterpretation and legitimate oddity is now quite blurry. Moreover, his attorney recently claimed that he's off the drugs following a concerning video that surfaced of him eating chicken in the middle of the street. What's more is that Yak himself recently rallied against this criticism and speculation during an Instagram Live session this week, deciding to take aim at everyone who thinks he needs help or is going through something right now. At the end of the day, he just wants to be left in peace and enjoy his time in the spotlight whenever he directs it, not when others pile on him.

"If I'm crazy or r***rded or a junkie or whatever the f**k, why the f**k ain't y'all leave me alone?" Kodak Black asked. "Why nobody leave me alone? Why y'all got to keep posting me and talking about me? Leave me the f**k alone, right? Y'all crazy rappers be. But then it's like, when people see me in person by myself, they're my biggest fan. Oh, okay.

Read More: Kodak Black Thanks "Real One" Kanye West For Offering To Help Him And Sticking By Diddy

Kodak Black Response

"Any little thing that look like I probably be tweaking and y'all go crazy about it, I stopped looking at it like y'all hate me," Kodak Black continued. "I say, 'Oh, everybody love me. They care about me.' That's why. 'Cause when I look at other little rappers' s**t, damn, this n***a look like he high or whatever the f**k, he ain't prejudiced, so stop being prejudiced. 'Cause like, when I'm on my bulls**t, that ain't for y'all to know or see. Anyway, I don't give a f**k."

Apart from all this discussion, though, Kodak Black continues his focus on his career and on consistently feeding fans with more material. For Valentine's Day this year (Friday, February 14), he dropped two new singles on love called "Single Again" and "Cluck," which offer very different topical and sonic perspectives. Maybe this new work is what people should focus on rather than whatever the Florida MC has going on in his life.

Read More: Kodak Black’s Exes’ Alleged Fight Aftermath Captured In Police Body Cam Footage

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2023 Broccoli City Festival Streetwear Kodak Black Is Now "Fine" According To The Ladies After Showing Off Shocking New Look 5.5K
2023 Broccoli City Festival Music Kodak Black Reflects On Past Drug Use & Recovery: Watch 1143
Kodak Black Marriage Comments Hip Hop News Music Kodak Black Shares His Oddly Blunt Thoughts On Marriage 256
2023 One Music Festival Music Kodak Black's Attorney Confirms He's Not On Drugs After Concerning Video 7.7K