Kodak Black Delivers Two Perspectives On Love With "Single Again" & "Cluck"

Kodak Black is painting himself as a conflicted lover with these two new tracks "Single Again" and "Cluck." These singles are both out as of today, albeit separately. In a way, this is a pseudo two pack. What mean by "conflicted lover" is that the Florida rapper is sick of love but also doesn't mind the attention when he's out at the club. "Single Again" is the vulnerable one of the duo as Kodak belts out some passionate bars about realizing how he's better off separate from this girl. "Everybody see the best in me / So why the f*ck you see a chеater? / Every time I call you wе argue / That's why I barely ring you."
Interestingly, Kodak Black gives fans the girl's perspective on the second verse. It's a wild sequence as she admits to trying to trap him, despite her not having success with this formula in previous relationships. Conversely, "Cluck" finds Kodak Black putting fans in a much more debaucherous setting. It's nothing particularly adventurous for him, but he explains how girls are only after him because of his wealth. He doesn't seem to mind too much, although he hasn't had that mindset before in reality at times. Kodak could be teasing a project with these two songs as the artwork for each respective track share some similarities. Nothing is confirmed yet, so in the meantime, check out "Single Again" and "Cluck" below.
Kodak Black "Single Again" & "Cluck"
Quotable Lyrics From "Single Again":
That relationship sh*t
Just ain't the life for me
Think we were better of friends
Because every changed when I got the cheeks
I can hardly remember when, we never not beef
I don't remember the last time, everything was peaceful between us