Kodak Black Delivers Two Perspectives On Love With "Single Again" & "Cluck"

Kodak also sounds completely different on each track as well.

Interestingly, Kodak Black gives fans the girl's perspective on the second verse. It's a wild sequence as she admits to trying to trap him, despite her not having success with this formula in previous relationships . Conversely, "Cluck" finds Kodak Black putting fans in a much more debaucherous setting. It's nothing particularly adventurous for him, but he explains how girls are only after him because of his wealth. He doesn't seem to mind too much, although he hasn't had that mindset before in reality at times. Kodak could be teasing a project with these two songs as the artwork for each respective track share some similarities. Nothing is confirmed yet, so in the meantime, check out "Single Again" and "Cluck" below.

Kodak Black is painting himself as a conflicted lover with these two new tracks "Single Again" and "Cluck." These singles are both out as of today, albeit separately. In a way, this is a pseudo two pack. What mean by "conflicted lover" is that the Florida rapper is sick of love but also doesn't mind the attention when he's out at the club. "Single Again" is the vulnerable one of the duo as Kodak belts out some passionate bars about realizing how he's better off separate from this girl. "Everybody see the best in me / So why the f*ck you see a chеater? / Every time I call you wе argue / That's why I barely ring you."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.