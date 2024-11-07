Kodak Black Shares His Oddly Blunt Thoughts On Marriage

The Florida rapper wonders whether he'll ever find the one... or keep them.

Kodak Black loves a lot, but he's certainly no romantic. Recently, a recording of him in what seems like a luxury watch store surfaced in which he talks about why he could probably never get married, and the reason why certainly raised some eyebrows for good and not-so-good reasons in the comments section of the post down below. "I don't think I could ever get married, bro," the "Versatile" rapper remarked. "I don't think I love p***y that much." Considering that he has four children (and is reportedly expecting another one) with multiple women, he probably doesn't mean what some people thought he meant with that last comment.

However, these comments come at an interesting time for Kodak Black, whose baby mama Daijanae Ward recently spoke on his alleged relationship with their two-year-old daughter. "He wouldn’t know ‘cause he don’t be around her," she claimed during a recent Instagram Live session. "He don’t know how the f**k my baby act, he don’t even know her. [...] If he kept his hands to himself, she wouldn’t be so scared of him." Those are all just allegations, though, and ones that Yak has yet to respond to or address at press time.

Kodak Black Reveals His Stance On Marriage

Elsewhere, Kodak Black is clapping back at people who expressed concern with reports of him popping pills during a Kai Cenat stream. "Y’all be so f***ing butt-hurt," he reportedly remarked on Instagram Live after this backlash. "Y’all don’t like a n**** anyway. [...] I’m just Yak, bro. Ain't s**t changed, that’s how I came in this b***h… I wake up like this. If anything, give me drugs. Give me drugs, and I’ll chill. When I’m not high, when I ain’t higher than a b***h, I’m vibing. When I’m high, I’m in my coma, bruh. I ain’t talking to nobody ‘cause I’m getting high."

Fans mostly worry about this alone, but we'll see if Kodak Black's thoughts on long-term and legal commitment even change in the near future. Despite all the controversy and conversation, he continues to drop music and feed fans waiting for his next era. So we'll see what's next in this saga and if there's an upturn in any way.

