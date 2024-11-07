Kodak Black's Baby Mama Alleges His Daughter Is Afraid Of Him

Not good news for Yak.

Kodak Black is no stranger to controversy and allegations against him, ones that sadly emerged following his appearance on a Kai Cenat stream. For those unaware, he stirred the pot this week by ingesting pills during the live event, and it seems like his baby mama Daijanae Ward responded to this development online. She and the Florida rapper have a two-year-old daughter named Isabella Kapri, sometimes referred to as Izzy. During a recent Instagram Live session, Ward seemed to address this pill-on-stream drama and also spoke on some troubling alleged family dynamics concerning their daughter, their relationship, and the two-year-old's perception of him.

"Don’t do drugs, kids," Daijanae Ward shared on the social media platform, seemingly referencing Kodak Black's recent controversy. Then, she spoke on their daughter Isabella, with Ward remarking that "she’s so bad" and wondering "where [she came] from" given Ward's own daughter being an "angel child" in her eyes. Furthermore, Ward says that Isabella is not similar to her. Then, someone in her IG Live chat asked whether Yak feels the same way, and her answer contained some weighty allegations.

Daijanae Ward's Claims About Kodak Black

"He wouldn’t know ‘cause he don’t be around her," Daijanae Ward responded to the question about Kodak Black's relationship with their two-year-old daughter. "He don’t know how the f**k my baby act, he don’t even know her." In addition, she suggested that Isabella Kapri is actually afraid of the "Versatile" MC due to her witnessing him being allegedly physically violent. "If he kept his hands to himself, she wouldn’t be so scared of him," Ward added. For those unaware, she claimed they started dating in 2017, whereas their daughter was born in 2022. This was weeks after Kodak welcomed another woman's child, and it's unclear what his full relationship timeline with Ward looks like.