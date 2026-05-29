Travis Scott's Manager Allegedly Tied To Hollywood Smear Campaign Scandal

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Travis Scott Manager Allegedly Tied Hollywood Smear Campaign Scandal
Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Travis Scott arrives for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Travis Scott's manager David Stromberg allegedly coordinated with industry peers to post disparaging information about an enemy.

Travis Scott is one of the biggest rappers in the world, so his massive brand needs a few chefs in the kitchen. One of those is his manager David Stromberg, who helps with Cactus Jack as well. But the manager is now in a big entertainment whirlwind due to his alleged connection to Hollywood smear campaigns and the ensuing (and ongoing) scandal around them.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, these rumors emerged due to an evidence exhibit in a court case from publicist Stephanie Jones. That lawsuit is over Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle over the film It Ends With Us and its production.

The exhibit reportedly shows Travis Scott's manager in a redacted 2024 group chat with crisis adviser Melissa Nathan and digital fixer Jed Wallace. In the group chat, David Stromberg allegedly coordinated with these industry peers to seek out and post disparaging information about an enemy onto a "ghost platform."

In addition, these are the same individuals who allegedly coordinated smear campaigns against opposition to Rebel Wilson, Scooter Braun, and wellness influencer Andrew Huberman. Wilson denied these accusations, whereas the other two reportedly haven't addressed them at press time.

What's more is that this alleged group chat exchange reportedly had redacted messages that allegedly obfuscated references to Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, at which a crowd crush killed multiple concert-goers in 2021. The redacted messages also allegedly referred to an unspecified group dropping unspecified charges.

Read More: The Villains Of Hip Hop: Power, Chaos, Scandal, & Survival

David Stromberg's Alleged Group Chat

Stromberg allegedly referred to his group chat peers as "the dream team" and his "favorite" one, whereas Jed Wallace reportedly said he had an "infrastructure" plan but "needed the most absolute secure process." The manager reportedly requested a statement of work for "him," and it's unclear if that "him" is the Odyssey actor. He also allegedly referenced Bryan Freedman, a Hollywood litigator who's facing a defamation lawsuit over these alleged smear campaigns against celebrities' enemies.

None of the folks involved here responded to THR's requests for comments. Freedman, however, had reportedly denied any misconduct in the past. Melissa Nathan has reportedly represented Travis Scott for years, and she allegedly detailed a "multipart strategy" for "Legal/Crisis PR/Media/Digital" to fight against alleged extortion schemes.

The plan allegedly included stipulations for forensics team to gather evidence, build an external anonymous campaign to undercut the opposition's credibility, and "point friendly reporters towards this ghost platform we create."

Read More: Who Is Lamb? The “Overkill” Artist With Co-Signs From Drake & SZA

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0