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Travis Scott's Manager Allegedly Tied To Hollywood Smear Campaign Scandal
Travis Scott's manager David Stromberg allegedly coordinated with industry peers to post disparaging information about an enemy.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
May 29, 2026