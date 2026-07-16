An unregistered firearm was among the allegations prosecutors introduced during Thursday's arraignment in the felony domestic violence case against Zaire Wade, who entered a not guilty plea in a California courtroom. According to reports by TMZ from the hearing, prosecutors told the judge investigators recovered and confiscated the firearm after responding to Wade's Burbank home following the alleged domestic violence incident last month. The alleged weapon was not publicly disclosed when Wade was arrested, making it one of the first substantive updates to emerge since the case entered the court system.
Thursday's hearing also resulted in an emergency protective order requiring Wade to stay away from the alleged victim while the criminal case proceeds. The court further ordered him to surrender any firearms in his possession.
Read More: Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Arrested On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence
Wade's Domestic Incident
The latest court proceedings follow Wade's June arrest after officers responded to reports of a possible domestic disturbance at a Burbank residence. Police allege they found a woman with multiple lacerations to her face before taking Wade into custody on a felony domestic violence charge. The firearm allegation has not resulted in any additional publicly announced charges. Prosecutors have also not indicated whether separate weapons-related charges are under consideration.
Wade remains free on bond as the case moves toward a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 24. The eldest son of NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade has pleaded not guilty to the felony domestic violence charge. Further, the Wade family has yet to speak openly about the alleged incident or allegations.