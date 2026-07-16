Zaire Wade Pleads Not Guilty As Prosecutors Allege Unregistered Gun

BY Erika Marie
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High School Basketball: Hoophall West Tournament
Dec 7, 2019; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Sierra Canyon School guard Zaire Wade during the 2019 Hoophall West basketball tournament at Chaparral High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports
A California judge heard new allegations in Zaire Wade's domestic violence case, including claims an unregistered gun was found.

An unregistered firearm was among the allegations prosecutors introduced during Thursday's arraignment in the felony domestic violence case against Zaire Wade, who entered a not guilty plea in a California courtroom. According to reports by TMZ from the hearing, prosecutors told the judge investigators recovered and confiscated the firearm after responding to Wade's Burbank home following the alleged domestic violence incident last month. The alleged weapon was not publicly disclosed when Wade was arrested, making it one of the first substantive updates to emerge since the case entered the court system.

Thursday's hearing also resulted in an emergency protective order requiring Wade to stay away from the alleged victim while the criminal case proceeds. The court further ordered him to surrender any firearms in his possession.

Read More: Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Arrested On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence

Wade's Domestic Incident

The latest court proceedings follow Wade's June arrest after officers responded to reports of a possible domestic disturbance at a Burbank residence. Police allege they found a woman with multiple lacerations to her face before taking Wade into custody on a felony domestic violence charge. The firearm allegation has not resulted in any additional publicly announced charges. Prosecutors have also not indicated whether separate weapons-related charges are under consideration.

Wade remains free on bond as the case moves toward a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 24. The eldest son of NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade has pleaded not guilty to the felony domestic violence charge. Further, the Wade family has yet to speak openly about the alleged incident or allegations.

Read More: Zaire Wade's Neighbors Allegedly Heard Screaming, Stomping Before Arrest
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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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