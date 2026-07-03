Zaire Wade's Neighbors Allegedly Heard Screaming, Stomping Before Arrest

BY Erika Marie
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NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat
Oct 27, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Zaire Wade sits court side as his father Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) plays during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports
Dwyane Wade's son Zaire was arrested last week on suspicion of felony domestic violence, false imprisonment, and criminal threats.

New details are beginning to emerge in the domestic violence case involving Zaire Wade, nearly a week after the son of NBA legend Dwyane Wade was arrested in Southern California. Court records and newly reported police documents have provided a clearer timeline of the incident, including what prompted officers to respond and the additional allegations investigators are now examining.

According to reports, Burbank police were dispatched to a home shortly after 5:20 a.m. on June 21 after neighbors reported hearing yelling and stomping coming from inside the residence. Officers arrived to find Wade and a woman at the home, with the alleged victim reportedly suffering visible lacerations to her face and body. Paramedics evaluated the woman at the scene, though she declined transportation to a hospital.

Read More: Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Arrested On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence

No Official Statement From The Wades Just Yet

Investigators ultimately arrested Wade on suspicion of felony domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment. Authorities also recovered a handgun from the residence and issued an emergency protective order following the incident. Wade was later released after posting a $50,000 bond, and the case has since been forwarded to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. They will determine whether to file formal criminal charges.

The latest developments add significant detail to a case that initially became public with few confirmed facts beyond Wade's arrest. As of now, neither Wade nor his representatives have publicly addressed the allegations. Social media users have had much to say, especially to Dwyane and his actress wife Gabrielle Union, as they, too, remain silent to address this issue privately as a family.

Read More: Zaire Wade Defends Brother Zion, Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Co-Sign
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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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