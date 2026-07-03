New details are beginning to emerge in the domestic violence case involving Zaire Wade, nearly a week after the son of NBA legend Dwyane Wade was arrested in Southern California. Court records and newly reported police documents have provided a clearer timeline of the incident, including what prompted officers to respond and the additional allegations investigators are now examining.
According to reports, Burbank police were dispatched to a home shortly after 5:20 a.m. on June 21 after neighbors reported hearing yelling and stomping coming from inside the residence. Officers arrived to find Wade and a woman at the home, with the alleged victim reportedly suffering visible lacerations to her face and body. Paramedics evaluated the woman at the scene, though she declined transportation to a hospital.
Read More: Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Arrested On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence
No Official Statement From The Wades Just Yet
Investigators ultimately arrested Wade on suspicion of felony domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment. Authorities also recovered a handgun from the residence and issued an emergency protective order following the incident. Wade was later released after posting a $50,000 bond, and the case has since been forwarded to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. They will determine whether to file formal criminal charges.
The latest developments add significant detail to a case that initially became public with few confirmed facts beyond Wade's arrest. As of now, neither Wade nor his representatives have publicly addressed the allegations. Social media users have had much to say, especially to Dwyane and his actress wife Gabrielle Union, as they, too, remain silent to address this issue privately as a family.