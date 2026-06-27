Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Arrested On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence

BY Erika Marie
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High School Basketball: Hoophall West Tournament
Dec 7, 2019; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Sierra Canyon School guard Zaire Wade during the 2019 Hoophall West basketball tournament at Chaparral High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports
Zaire Wade's latest legal troubles stem from an early morning incident in Burbank that ended with his arrest and a pending review by prosecutors.

Growing up as the son of an NBA legend meant Zaire Wade spent much of his life in the public eye long before establishing his own career. The former Sierra Canyon standout followed his father, Dwyane Wade, into basketball, later spending time in the NBA G League while also building a presence through reality television and social media. Now, the 24-year-old is making headlines for reasons far removed from the court.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Wade was arrested early Sunday morning in Burbank on suspicion of felony domestic violence following an incident at a private residence. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that officers responded after a 911 caller reported hearing a woman screaming.

Read More: Zaire Wade Defends Brother Zion, Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Co-Sign

Incident Detailed In Reports

When police arrived, they encountered Wade and a woman who allegedly had visible lacerations on her body and face. Following their investigation, officers arrested Wade on suspicion of felony domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment. Authorities also recovered a handgun from the residence and issued an emergency protective order.

Paramedics evaluated the woman at the scene, though she was not transported to a hospital. Wade later reportedly posted a $50,000 bond and was released from custody. The case is expected to be reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which will determine whether to file formal charges. Neither Wade nor members of his family had publicly commented on the arrest at the time of publication.

Read More: Zaire Wade Supports Sibling Zaya With Heartfelt Message On IG
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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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