Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Arrested On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence

Growing up as the son of an NBA legend meant Zaire Wade spent much of his life in the public eye long before establishing his own career. The former Sierra Canyon standout followed his father, Dwyane Wade, into basketball, later spending time in the NBA G League while also building a presence through reality television and social media. Now, the 24-year-old is making headlines for reasons far removed from the court.
According to NBC Los Angeles, Wade was arrested early Sunday morning in Burbank on suspicion of felony domestic violence following an incident at a private residence. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that officers responded after a 911 caller reported hearing a woman screaming.
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Incident Detailed In Reports
When police arrived, they encountered Wade and a woman who allegedly had visible lacerations on her body and face. Following their investigation, officers arrested Wade on suspicion of felony domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment. Authorities also recovered a handgun from the residence and issued an emergency protective order.
Paramedics evaluated the woman at the scene, though she was not transported to a hospital. Wade later reportedly posted a $50,000 bond and was released from custody. The case is expected to be reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which will determine whether to file formal charges. Neither Wade nor members of his family had publicly commented on the arrest at the time of publication.