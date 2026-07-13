Nike Air Foamposite One To Release In Vibrant “Pink Gradient”

A new Foamposite concept is circulating online this week. According to zSneakerHeadz the pair is set to drop in the summer of 2027.

The mockup fades from a rich magenta near the top down to pale pink. That same gradient carries through onto the see-through outsole. Also a white Nike swoosh breaks up the pink on the side panel. Black detailing on the midsole keeps the design grounded a bit.

So far, nothing about this has come from Nike directly. That means it's a concept mockup, not a confirmed release. Foamposites have leaned into pink before, just not quite like this. Pairs like the "Pearlized Pink" came out years back. Those releases used more of a solid metallic pink finish.

This gradient version takes a different approach with its fading colors. Nike has also played with gradient effects on other Foamposite colorways. That history makes this concept feel plausible, even without confirmation.

For now, sneaker fans are left speculating about a possible release. Whether Nike ever picks up this design stays completely unclear. Mockups like this also tend to pop up long before anything gets confirmed. Overall, sometimes they turn into real pairs, and sometimes they just fade out.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Pink Gradient”

The Foamposite One first dropped back in 1997, designed by Eric Avar. Its molded upper set it apart from other basketball shoes at launch.

Since then, Nike has used the model for bold, unusual colorways. Camo, floral, and metallic finishes have all shown up over the years. A gradient effect fits right into that same experimental tradition. Going from deep magenta into a soft pink feels true to foams.