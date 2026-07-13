Nike Air Foamposite One To Release In Vibrant “Pink Gradient”

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via zSneakerHeadz

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A newly shared mockup image showcases the upcoming Nike Air Foamposite One in a vibrant "Pink Gradient" colorway.

A new Foamposite concept is circulating online this week. According to zSneakerHeadz the pair is set to drop in the summer of 2027.

The mockup fades from a rich magenta near the top down to pale pink. That same gradient carries through onto the see-through outsole. Also a white Nike swoosh breaks up the pink on the side panel. Black detailing on the midsole keeps the design grounded a bit.

So far, nothing about this has come from Nike directly. That means it's a concept mockup, not a confirmed release. Foamposites have leaned into pink before, just not quite like this. Pairs like the "Pearlized Pink" came out years back. Those releases used more of a solid metallic pink finish.

This gradient version takes a different approach with its fading colors. Nike has also played with gradient effects on other Foamposite colorways. That history makes this concept feel plausible, even without confirmation.

For now, sneaker fans are left speculating about a possible release. Whether Nike ever picks up this design stays completely unclear. Mockups like this also tend to pop up long before anything gets confirmed. Overall, sometimes they turn into real pairs, and sometimes they just fade out.

Read More: Nike SB Taking On The Air Foamposite One In A New "Team Red"

Nike Air Foamposite One “Pink Gradient”

The Foamposite One first dropped back in 1997, designed by Eric Avar. Its molded upper set it apart from other basketball shoes at launch.

Since then, Nike has used the model for bold, unusual colorways. Camo, floral, and metallic finishes have all shown up over the years. A gradient effect fits right into that same experimental tradition. Going from deep magenta into a soft pink feels true to foams.

The black midsole strip stops the design from looking too muted. Concepts like this usually spark conversation before anything moves forward officially. Sometimes brands run with fan ideas, and sometimes nothing comes of it. Either way, it shows pink Foamposites still have plenty of interest ahead.

Read More: Jordan Melo 5.5 Set To Make Its First Retro Return In 2027

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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