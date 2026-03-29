Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Voltage" Official Images Are Finally Here

BY Ben Atkinson
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Official images of the Nike Air Foamposite Pro OG "Voltage" have arrived ahead of its upcoming anticipated release.

Official images of the Nike Air Foamposite Pro OG "Voltage" have now surfaced online. This colorway holds a special place in Foamposite history for a very good reason.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite Pro OG "Voltage" is officially returning on May 8th, 2026. The "Voltage" is one of the most iconic and recognizable iterations the silhouette has ever seen.

The black and volt color combination on this shoe is immediately striking. A glossy black Foamposite shell covers the entire upper from toe to collar. Against that dark base, a large volt green Swoosh commands full attention on the midfoot. The contrast between the two creates an almost electric visual tension that earned this pair its name.

Volt green details continue throughout the rest of the shoe consistently. The lace eyelets feature volt hits that peek through the black lacing system.

"Foamposite" branding on the heel pull tab is printed in volt against the black fabric. The insole also carries volt Nike Air branding that ties the interior to the exterior.

The Foamposite Pro OG "Voltage" originally released in 2012 and quickly became a collector favorite. Furthermore, the black and volt combination has a timeless quality that holds up well over a decade later. Nike choosing May for this return gives the drop a warm weather energy that feels fitting.

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Nike Air Foamposite Pro OG "Voltage"
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Image via Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro OG "Voltage" is one of the silhouette's most beloved colorways. It originally debuted in 2012 and left a lasting impression on collectors and casual fans alike.

The glossy black Foamposite shell gives the shoe its signature futuristic and aggressive profile. Volt green hits on the Swoosh, lace eyelets, and pull tab bring the energy up significantly.

The contrast between deep black and electric green is what makes this colorway so enduring. "Foamposite" branding on the heel is printed in volt for a detail that rewards close inspection. A tonal dark outsole keeps the bottom of the shoe grounded and clean.

This is exactly the kind of OG retro that reminds you why the Foamposite Pro remains one of Nike's most culturally significant silhouettes.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro OG "Voltage" Price

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop.

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Image via Nike
nike-air-foamposite-pro-og-voltage-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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