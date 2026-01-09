Nike Air Foamposite Pro OG "Voltage" Returning After 28 Years

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro OG "Voltage" is making its long-awaited return this April. This marks the first time the colorway has released since its original 1997 debut. Sneakerheads have been waiting nearly three decades for this iconic pair to come back.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite Pro OG "Voltage" is officially returning on April 17th, 2026.

The "Voltage" colorway represents one of the most memorable Foamposite releases ever created. Its bold black and volt color scheme made it instantly recognizable on courts. The original release coincided with the Foamposite's revolutionary introduction to basketball footwear.

Nike's Foamposite technology changed the game when it first appeared in the late 90s. The molded upper construction was unlike anything basketball players had seen before. This innovation provided unmatched support and durability for aggressive playing styles.

The 28-year gap between releases makes this return incredibly significant for collectors. Original pairs from 1997 have become extremely rare and valuable in the resale market. Many younger sneaker enthusiasts have never had a chance to own this colorway.

Read More: Fabolous Gifted Extremely Rare Air Jordan 1 Visiting Ghana

Nike Air Foamposite Pro OG "Voltage" Retail Price

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Voltage" showcases that iconic molded Foamposite shell in a sleek all-black finish that looks absolutely premium. The signature ribbed pattern flows across the entire upper creating that futuristic aesthetic Foamposites are known for.

Bright volt yellow swooshes pop against the black base on both the sides. The same electric yellow accent appears on the pull tab at the heel giving it that extra punch of color.

Black laces run through the eyestays continuing the dark theme while nubuck material wraps around the ankle collar. The translucent gum-colored outsole adds a vintage touch that perfectly matches the OG vibe.

You can see the classic Foamposite shape with its rounded toe box and sculptural midsection that made these so distinctive back in the day. The contrast between the murdered-out black and that vibrant volt yellow creates an unforgettable look.