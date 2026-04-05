Nike Air Foamposite "Phoenix Suns" Is Finally Coming Back After 14 Years

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Nike Air Foamposite One "Phoenix Suns" returns in 2027 after 14 years, bringing back one of the most iconic colorways.

One of the most anticipated Foamposite returns in recent memory is officially confirmed. The Nike Air Foamposite One "Phoenix Suns" is coming back in 2027. The last time this colorway dropped was 2013, making this a 14-year wait for collectors who have been holding out.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One "Phoenix Suns" is returning in the spring of 2027.

The "Phoenix Suns" Foamposite has always carried a special place in the silhouette's history. The connection to Penny Hardaway's time with Phoenix adds a layer of nostalgia that most colorways simply cannot match.

Penny spent time with the Suns during his career and the purple and orange palette translates perfectly onto the Foamposite shell. This is not a forced team colorway.

Foamposites go through cycles of mainstream attention and collector-only appreciation. A "Phoenix Suns" return after 14 years falls into the exciting category.

This is the kind of colorway that built the Foamposite's legendary status in the first place. Purple and orange on that molded shell is a combination that hits differently than anything else in basketball shoe history.

2027 feels far away right now. However, for a shoe this significant, the anticipation is part of the experience. Foamposite releases with this much history behind them do not come around often. When they do, the sneaker world pays full attention.

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Nike Air Foamposite One "Phoenix Suns"

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Phoenix Suns" is built around one of the most visually striking color combinations the silhouette has ever carried. A deep metallic purple shell covers the entire molded upper, catching light from every angle with an almost liquid quality.

Black mesh lines the ankle collar and lace area, grounding the look against the bold purple. A small orange Nike swoosh hits the midfoot for a clean accent.

Orange striped pull tabs sit at the heel, tying directly to the Suns' secondary color. A gum rubber outsole finishes the shoe underneath. The Penny Hardaway logo is embroidered at the heel collar in orange, completing the tribute.

Also, the retail price of the Nike Air Foamposite One "Phoenix Suns" will be $240.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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