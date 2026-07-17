Set In Stone - Album by Rick Ross

Rick Ross is back with his first album in three years. Set In Stone finds the MMG boss delivering a 19-track effort packed with high-profile collaborations from T.I., Jeezy, French Montana, Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, Don Toliver, BigXthaPlug, Rich The Kid, YFN Lucci, Leon Thomas, Yung Miami, and more. The album arrives after months of teasing from Rozay, who has been making headlines for various things including his comments on Drake during the rap beef, as well as his recent VERZUZ battle against French Montana. Some of the standout records include "Mahogany Caskets" with T.I., "Maybach Music VII" featuring Jeezy and Don Toliver, and "Diamonds Never Die" with Kodak Black and Ball Greezy.