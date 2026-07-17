Set In Stone - Album by Rick Ross

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-07-16 at 9.29.35 PM Screenshot 2026-07-16 at 9.29.35 PM
Rick Ross releases a star-studded album.

Rick Ross is back with his first album in three years. Set In Stone finds the MMG boss delivering a 19-track effort packed with high-profile collaborations from T.I., Jeezy, French Montana, Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, Don Toliver, BigXthaPlug, Rich The Kid, YFN Lucci, Leon Thomas, Yung Miami, and more. The album arrives after months of teasing from Rozay, who has been making headlines for various things including his comments on Drake during the rap beef, as well as his recent VERZUZ battle against French Montana. Some of the standout records include "Mahogany Caskets" with T.I., "Maybach Music VII" featuring Jeezy and Don Toliver, and "Diamonds Never Die" with Kodak Black and Ball Greezy.

Whether Set In Stone joins the ranks of Ross' most celebrated releases will be up to listeners, but it gives fans plenty of luxury rap to dive into.

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Album: Set In Stone

Tracklist for Set In Stone
  1. Caviar Bumps
  2. Mahogany Caskets (feat. T.I.)
  3. Minks In Miami (feat. French Montana & Max B)
  4. Face Down (feat. Rich The Kid)
  5. Ring Around The Rolls (feat. YFN Lucci)
  6. Camel Meat (feat. Dean Cole)
  7. Maybach Music VII (feat. Jeezy & Don Toliver)
  8. Living Large (feat. BigXthaPlug)
  9. Purple Fentanyl
  10. #23
  11. Porsche GT3-RS
  12. City Lights (feat. The-Dream)
  13. Chain of Command (feat. Nino Breeze & Big Tony)
  14. Remarkable Hussle (feat. Leon Thomas)
  15. Big Fish (feat. Gucci Mane)
  16. Diamonds Never Die (feat. Kodak Black & Ball Greezy)
  17. She's My Star (feat. Yung Miami)
  18. Do It One Time (feat. Young Breed & DJ Nasty)
  19. The Algorithm
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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