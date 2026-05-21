Rick Ross Calls Drake’s “ICEMAN” Horrendous: “Lost An Hour Of Their Life”

BY Aron A.
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Rick Ross performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
PBD is a numbers guy but Rozay isn’t convinced that the numbers are real.

Rick Ross’s feud with Drake won’t go away anytime soon, but he’s undoubtedly latched himself onto the ICEMAN rollout. And with a new album set to drop next month, he’s back doing a press run and touching bases with outlets outside of hip-hop itself. Most recently, Ross sat down with Patrick Bet-David, where he shared his unfiltered thoughts on Drake’s ICEMAN.

In one clip circulating, PBD asks Ross if he would put “Drake at your level.” “No,” he responded. “I can see it in your eyes, you might be confused with all of the numbers and all of the fake numbers flood the marketplace, 50-something. That sh*t ain’t nothing. Remember what I told you: the streets are the streets. If Drake was what he thought, what you think he was, or what he thought he was, he would’ve been able to clear all this shit up, address it, and been moved on.”

Ross then added that Drake’s lawsuit against UMG isn’t entirely in the past before comparing that situation to a hypothetical one where the Canadian rapper sues podcasters like Patrick Bet-David for speaking on the situation. “That’s like him, he might sue you for speaking of him on this situation,” he said.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

Did Rick Ross Listen To ICEMAN?

PBD was truly curious about Rick Ross’ critical analysis of the music itself. “I listened to some of it… It was horrendous. My homies actually say there, they lost an hour of their life for this sh*t,” he said. When PBD asked if they were recovering, Ross added, “Yeah. Trauma.”

Ross argued that the rollout for the album built such high anticipation that the album itself was a disappointment. However, he added that he didn’t listen to the entire project before citing Pitchfork’s unfavorable review of ICEMAN. “I couldn’t do it… I said it was mid. Mid meant 5. Pitchfork gave it a 4-point-something,” he added, before sharing a hilarious interpretation of Drake’s woeful bars about mistrust and disloyalty. Check the clip above and sound off with your thoughts on ICEMAN in the comment section below.

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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