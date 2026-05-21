Rick Ross Calls Drake’s “ICEMAN” Horrendous: “Lost An Hour Of Their Life”

Rick Ross’s feud with Drake won’t go away anytime soon, but he’s undoubtedly latched himself onto the ICEMAN rollout. And with a new album set to drop next month, he’s back doing a press run and touching bases with outlets outside of hip-hop itself. Most recently, Ross sat down with Patrick Bet-David, where he shared his unfiltered thoughts on Drake’s ICEMAN.

In one clip circulating, PBD asks Ross if he would put “Drake at your level.” “No,” he responded. “I can see it in your eyes, you might be confused with all of the numbers and all of the fake numbers flood the marketplace, 50-something. That sh*t ain’t nothing. Remember what I told you: the streets are the streets. If Drake was what he thought, what you think he was, or what he thought he was, he would’ve been able to clear all this shit up, address it, and been moved on.”

Ross then added that Drake’s lawsuit against UMG isn’t entirely in the past before comparing that situation to a hypothetical one where the Canadian rapper sues podcasters like Patrick Bet-David for speaking on the situation. “That’s like him, he might sue you for speaking of him on this situation,” he said.

Did Rick Ross Listen To ICEMAN?

PBD was truly curious about Rick Ross’ critical analysis of the music itself. “I listened to some of it… It was horrendous. My homies actually say there, they lost an hour of their life for this sh*t,” he said. When PBD asked if they were recovering, Ross added, “Yeah. Trauma.”