This Signed Oregon x Nike Air Force 1 Sample Is One Of The Rarest Shoes Ever

BY Ben Atkinson
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A rare Oregon x Nike Air Force 1 sample signed by Phil Knight, Tinker Hatfield, Dan Lanning, Bucky Irving, and Bryce Boettcher has surfaced.

Collector @pgknows just surfaced one of the more interesting Nike Air Force 1 samples to come through his feed in a while. The shoe is a rare Oregon x Nike AF1 sample. And it carries five signatures that make it genuinely hard to put a price on.

Phil Knight, Tinker Hatfield, Dan Lanning, Bucky Irving, and Bryce Boettcher all signed the pair. That's Nike's founder and the designer behind some of the most iconic sneakers ever made. Add in the head coach of the Oregon Ducks and two Oregon football players. All on one shoe.

The combination of names is what makes this one unusual. Phil Knight and Tinker Hatfield signatures on a sample are rare on their own. Adding current Oregon program figures turns it into something more specific.

The base shoe is a tonal white Air Force 1 Low. It features a subtle all-over Oregon-themed graphic pattern across the upper and an iridescent heel tab carrying the Oregon "O" logo. Clean build, quiet details and it's the kind of sample that lets the story do the heavy lifting.

@pgknows asked his followers what they think it's worth. That's a genuinely hard question to answer. There's no direct comparable on the market. The signature combination alone puts it in a category of its own.

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Signed Oregon x Nike AF1 Sample

Nike and the University of Oregon have one of the most storied relationships in college sports history. Phil Knight, Oregon's most famous alum and Nike's co-founder, built that connection over decades.

He funded facilities, uniforms, and kept the Ducks at the cutting edge of athletic design. Oregon has received some of the most creative Nike samples and PEs of any college program as a result. This particular AF1 sample features a tonal white leather upper with an embossed graphic pattern across the panels.

An iridescent heel counter stamped with the Oregon "O" finishes the back end. Multiple signatures run across the lateral side in black marker. Overall it's a one-of-a-kind piece by definition.

Read More: The Air Jordan 11 Low Is Teaming Up With JAIDE This Summer

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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