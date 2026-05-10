The Air Jordan 11 Low Is Teaming Up With JAIDE This Summer

JAIDE is set to drop a collaborative Air Jordan 11 Low this summer, and the timing makes the whole thing feel significant. The Air Jordan 11 is one of the most protected silhouettes in Jordan Brand's catalog and it's only recently started opening up to outside collaborators.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low x JAIDE is dropping this summer, on June 27th. While official images haven't surfaced yet, speculative mock-ups are already circulating showing a tonal "Windchill" colorway.

It's an all-over icy mint tone that covers the upper, patent leather overlay, and outsole. It's clean, soft, and decidedly feminine in its approach, which fits JAIDE's identity as a women-focused brand.

This release carries real weight beyond just the colorway. The Whitaker Group is home to A Ma Maniére, Social Status, APB, and JAIDE. They have a longer collaborative history with Jordan Brand than just about any other retail group.

But landing a collaborative Air Jordan 11 is a different tier entirely. Jordan Brand has historically kept the 11 almost completely off-limits for outside partners.

JAIDE getting one is a statement about where the brand stands in the broader Jordan Brand ecosystem. It's also a signal that the AJ11 collaboration era is just getting started.

Air Jordan 11 Low x JAIDE

JAIDE is The Whitaker Group's women-focused retail concept, built around a more elevated and feminine approach to sneaker and streetwear culture. The brand also sits alongside A Ma Maniere, APB, and Social Status under James Whitner's umbrella.

Further, all of those have strong collaborative histories with Jordan Brand. The Air Jordan 11 Low "Windchill" colorway, as shown in the speculative mock-ups, runs in a soft all-over mint tone.

The patent leather overlay carries the same tonal shade rather than the traditional black or clear finish. The laces, midsole, and outsole all follow the same palette keeping the look monochromatic and intentional throughout.

Overall, it's a clean colorway that women will certainly appreciate. This is just the beginning for the Air Jordan 11 Low collabs.