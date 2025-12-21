A Ma Maniere’s “Dark Mocha” Jordan 4 Is About To Hit SNKRS

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” is officially set to release on SNKRS in just two days, and the timing feels deliberate. A Ma Maniere has built a reputation on restraint, storytelling, and premium execution, and this pair continues that run without chasing hype for hype’s sake.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 "Dark Mocha" is going to be released on December 23rd, 2025. The pair will be getting a SNKRS release!

Instead of loud colors or forced callbacks, this release leans into mood and texture. The “Dark Mocha” palette fits the brand’s philosophy perfectly, offering something grounded, wearable, and quietly elevated.

This collaboration also lands at an interesting moment for the Air Jordan 4. The silhouette has been everywhere lately, but pairs like this remind people why it still matters. A Ma Maniere doesn’t treat the Jordan 4 as a blank canvas. They treat it like an heirloom.

The details are considered, from the muted tones to the material choices that prioritize depth over contrast. It feels more like a long-term piece than a trend-driven release.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” Details

Image via Nike

The shoe is built around a rich brown suede that immediately feels soft and substantial. Muted mocha tones dominate the upper without feeling flat or dull.

Burgundy quilted lining adds depth and a sense of luxury inside the collar. The mesh panels appear darker and more refined than standard Jordan 4 releases. Subtle purple accents on the eyelets add contrast without overpowering the design.

A slightly aged midsole gives the shoe a worn-in feel straight out of the box. Deep red hits on the outsole ground the color palette nicely. Nike Air branding on the heel keeps things classic. Everything feels intentional and calm. It looks like a sneaker designed to be worn, not displayed.

A Ma Maniere x Jordan 4 Price

With the SNKRS drop coming fast, anticipation is building for a shoe that doesn’t scream for attention but earns it anyway. That approach has always been A Ma Maniere’s strength.

This isn’t about resale spikes or shock value. It’s about refinement and consistency. If past collaborations are any indication, this release will age well, both on foot and in the broader Jordan conversation. Also, the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” will be $225 when they release on December 23rd.