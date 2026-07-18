DJ Akademiks Almost Asked Drake For A Loan To Please Daphne Joy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Almost Asked Drake Loan Please Daphne Joy
Mar 16, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Musician Drake watches the Houston Rockets play against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Daphne Joy allegedly requested a big bag from DJ Akademiks on their date, which led him to consider asking Drake for a slice of his pie.

DJ Akademiks claimed he spent $83K on Daphne Joy, and he continues to flaunt new details and revelations from their viral date. During a recent livestream caught by Akademiks TV on Instagram, he claimed Joy asked him for a whole lot of money, which led him to consider asking Drake for a loan.

"She said, 'The private jet to Paris is $200K. You don't got to spend that on that private jet. Just fly me first-class, we're good,'" Ak remarked. "'But, that $200K you saved, just put it towards my shopping spree.' [...] You know how Drake won that $30 million? You think I can ask Drake and be like, 'Shorty done added a good, smooth $400,000 to the cart. I'm up in Hermes panicking! Yo, Drake! Bail me out!' Nah, I'm playing..."

"I will say this, and for all women watching, y'all gon' hate me when I keep saying this," he continued. "She comes off like a lady, she doesn't use slang, she is submissive. I know there's many ways to skin a cat. So for y'all loud chicks, 'spend that s**t,' doing a bunch of ratchet ghetto s**t, maybe that works for you... This woman right here, to keep it real, she's a professional."

Read More: JAŸ-Z Isn't The Hypocrite You Think He Is

DJ Akademiks' Date With Daphne Joy

DJ Akademiks recently posted footage of his Daphne Joy date, which fans have spent a lot of time debating over and joking about. But they clearly don't care about the chatter, as they continue to show love to one another and play into the viral discussions.

As for Drake's $30 million win that Akademiks referenced, that refers to his "max win" on the Stake platform. It's the biggest prize a user can win for its games, and the clip of him reacting to it says everything you need to know about his excitement.

Maybe one day, the 6ix God will cut a slice for his OVO colleague and his next romantic escapade with Joy. Social media has had a lot of fun with this dynamic, and they are happy to continue sharing. All that's left to see is if this relationship is for real or fades away.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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