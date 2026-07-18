DJ Akademiks Almost Asked Drake For A Loan To Please Daphne Joy

"She said, 'The private jet to Paris is $200K. You don't got to spend that on that private jet. Just fly me first-class, we're good,'" Ak remarked. "'But, that $200K you saved, just put it towards my shopping spree.' [...] You know how Drake won that $30 million? You think I can ask Drake and be like, 'Shorty done added a good, smooth $400,000 to the cart. I'm up in Hermes panicking! Yo, Drake! Bail me out!' Nah, I'm playing..."

"I will say this, and for all women watching, y'all gon' hate me when I keep saying this," he continued. "She comes off like a lady, she doesn't use slang, she is submissive. I know there's many ways to skin a cat. So for y'all loud chicks, 'spend that s**t,' doing a bunch of ratchet ghetto s**t, maybe that works for you... This woman right here, to keep it real, she's a professional."

DJ Akademiks recently posted footage of his Daphne Joy date, which fans have spent a lot of time debating over and joking about. But they clearly don't care about the chatter, as they continue to show love to one another and play into the viral discussions.

As for Drake's $30 million win that Akademiks referenced, that refers to his "max win" on the Stake platform. It's the biggest prize a user can win for its games, and the clip of him reacting to it says everything you need to know about his excitement.