DJ Akademiks Claims To Have Spent $83K On Daphne Joy

DJ Akademiks and Daphne Joy went on a date recently, and for a second there, the internet was sent into a tailspin. The date was sparked by an appearance Joy made on Ak's live stream in the aftermath of her sex tape with Diddy leaking online.

Daphne Joy went on a media tour as the video made the rounds, and Akademiks was one of the first people she met with. Their on-screen chemistry was apparent right away, even if she was embellishing a little bit. This sparked a date proposal, which she ended up accepting.

Akademiks previously stated that he spent $4000 on the date. They went to a fancy restaurant, and that was that. The whole thing was filmed and put on YouTube, which allowed the content train to keep going.

However, as Ak revealed on stream, he actually paid a lot more than that. The date was in Turks & Caicos, and he had to fly Daphne Joy out both ways. A one-way flight cost him $40K. As a result, the whole date cost upwards of $83K.

DJ Akademiks Spends A Bag

$83,000 is a steep price to pay for anything in this world, especially a date. However, as Ak revealed, Daphne Joy said she is interested in seeing the hip-hop commentator again. In fact, she wants to meet him in Paris, where he would have to fly her out all over again.

Lucky for Akademiks, Joy says she will settle for first class as opposed to a private jet. Perhaps that will allow the man to save a few bucks this time around.