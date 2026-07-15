DJ Akademiks Claims To Have Spent $83K On Daphne Joy

BY Alexander Cole
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Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks has been flaunting his date with Daphne Joy, and as he explained on his stream, he spent a bag.

DJ Akademiks and Daphne Joy went on a date recently, and for a second there, the internet was sent into a tailspin. The date was sparked by an appearance Joy made on Ak's live stream in the aftermath of her sex tape with Diddy leaking online.

Daphne Joy went on a media tour as the video made the rounds, and Akademiks was one of the first people she met with. Their on-screen chemistry was apparent right away, even if she was embellishing a little bit. This sparked a date proposal, which she ended up accepting.

Akademiks previously stated that he spent $4000 on the date. They went to a fancy restaurant, and that was that. The whole thing was filmed and put on YouTube, which allowed the content train to keep going.

However, as Ak revealed on stream, he actually paid a lot more than that. The date was in Turks & Caicos, and he had to fly Daphne Joy out both ways. A one-way flight cost him $40K. As a result, the whole date cost upwards of $83K.

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DJ Akademiks Spends A Bag

$83,000 is a steep price to pay for anything in this world, especially a date. However, as Ak revealed, Daphne Joy said she is interested in seeing the hip-hop commentator again. In fact, she wants to meet him in Paris, where he would have to fly her out all over again.

Lucky for Akademiks, Joy says she will settle for first class as opposed to a private jet. Perhaps that will allow the man to save a few bucks this time around.

Whether or not the date actually happens, still remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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