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shoe dog
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Sneakers
Nike's Newest Air Force 1 "Shoe Dog" Honors Phil Knight
Nike's new Air Force 1 "Shoe Dog" colorway pays tribute to founder Phil Knight's early sneaker-selling days.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 18, 2026