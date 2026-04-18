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Anthony Joshua Just Picked Up A Custom Land Rover Defender 110
Anthony Joshua collected a custom Land Rover Defender 110 with Urban Automotive's full Widetrack package, built in collaboration.
By
Ben Atkinson
April 18, 2026