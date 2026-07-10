Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Diddy Deserves Emmy For 50 Cent Doc

Charlamagne Tha God and The Breakfast Club always stay up to date on hip-hop stories, whether they're about Charlamagne's media conflicts or the latest news about the culture's biggest rappers. During their latest episode, the radio hosts discussed the news that Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the docuseries on Diddy executive produced by 50 Cent, received a few Emmy nominations. In fact, Tha God thinks Sean Combs himself deserves the award too if the doc takes it home.

The discussion begins at around the 23:45-minute mark of the YouTube episode below. Loren LoRosa went over The Reckoning's nominations for the Emmy Awards this year, which include Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program.

"Listen, regardless of how you felt about the documentary, whether 50 should've did it or whether he shouldn't have did it, the doc was great. It was very compelling," Charlamagne argued.

"Yeah, but to be Diddy, sitting where he's sitting right now, and then the Emmy nominations come behind us, I'm like, 'Dang. When it rains, it pours,'" LoRosa expressed.

"But isn't that kind of Diddy's nomination, too? He should [get an award]," Tha God chimed in. LoRosa added that she asked the Bad Boy mogul's team for comment, but they didn't answer.

50 Cent Celebrates Emmy Nominations

50 Cent already celebrated the Diddy doc's Emmy nominations via Twitter. "Everybody had something to say when I announced it… now the Emmys got something to say too. [crying-laughing emoji] 3 Emmy nominations for Sean Combs: The Reckoning. You can’t argue with the work #Netflix #GUnitFilmandTV."

Charlamagne Tha God has addressed the Diddy situation before. Most recently, he had a conversation with Yung Miami about how she dealt with the misconduct scandal's fallout and why she's not afraid to rap about him and their past relationship.