Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Diddy Deserves Emmy For 50 Cent Doc

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Charlamagne Tha God Diddy Deserves Emmy 50 Cent Doc
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Personality and recording artist Sean 'Puffy' Combs aka Diddy in attendance of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight against Conor McGregor during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
50 Cent recently trolled the naysayers after his Diddy documentary "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" received Emmy nominations.

Charlamagne Tha God and The Breakfast Club always stay up to date on hip-hop stories, whether they're about Charlamagne's media conflicts or the latest news about the culture's biggest rappers. During their latest episode, the radio hosts discussed the news that Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the docuseries on Diddy executive produced by 50 Cent, received a few Emmy nominations. In fact, Tha God thinks Sean Combs himself deserves the award too if the doc takes it home.

The discussion begins at around the 23:45-minute mark of the YouTube episode below. Loren LoRosa went over The Reckoning's nominations for the Emmy Awards this year, which include Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program.

"Listen, regardless of how you felt about the documentary, whether 50 should've did it or whether he shouldn't have did it, the doc was great. It was very compelling," Charlamagne argued.

"Yeah, but to be Diddy, sitting where he's sitting right now, and then the Emmy nominations come behind us, I'm like, 'Dang. When it rains, it pours,'" LoRosa expressed.

"But isn't that kind of Diddy's nomination, too? He should [get an award]," Tha God chimed in. LoRosa added that she asked the Bad Boy mogul's team for comment, but they didn't answer.

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50 Cent Celebrates Emmy Nominations

50 Cent already celebrated the Diddy doc's Emmy nominations via Twitter. "Everybody had something to say when I announced it… now the Emmys got something to say too. [crying-laughing emoji] 3 Emmy nominations for Sean Combs: The Reckoning. You can’t argue with the work #Netflix #GUnitFilmandTV."

Charlamagne Tha God has addressed the Diddy situation before. Most recently, he had a conversation with Yung Miami about how she dealt with the misconduct scandal's fallout and why she's not afraid to rap about him and their past relationship.

We will see if Sean Combs: The Reckoning actually takes some awards home or if this discussion will limit itself to the nominations process. Either way, these remarks sparked a debate online. Should documentary antagonists get as much credit as those behind the actual media product?

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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