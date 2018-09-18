emmy
- MusicCordae Shows Off His New Emmy, Flexes 2023 AccomplishmentsThe rapper is one step closer to potential EGOT status.By Lavender Alexandria
- TV"P-Valley" Star J. Alphonse Gets Emotional About His Role As Lil Murda"I'm just crying because the love is overwhelming."By hnhh
- Pop CultureChadwick Boseman's Uncle Missing In South Carolina: UpdateThe late actor's uncle was found in a wooded area after gone missing for three days. By hnhh
- Music50 Cent Praises Eminem After Super Bowl Emmy Win: "That’s My Boy!"50 Cent gave a shout-out to Eminem after they won an Emmy for the Super Bowl Halftime show.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureEminem Is One Award Away From An EGOTEminem just needs a Tony.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureJennifer Hudson Flexes EGOT Status After Tony Award Arrives In The MailThe "American Idol" alum is now the youngest woman of colour in history to bring home all four awards in the legendary accolade.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Gets Emmy Nom, Trans Activists RespondDave Chappelle has gotten an Emmy nomination for a special many have called transphobic.By Rex Provost
- SportsColin Kaepernick's Nike "Dream Crazy" Campaign Nominated For EmmyThe commercial originally aired back in September.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"Curb Your Enthusiasm" Actor Bob Einstein Dead At 76R.I.P Bob Einstein.By Aron A.
- MoviesIssa Rae To Star In Paul Feig Produced Film "American Princess"Issa's making big moves. By hnhh
- Entertainment"Atlanta" Actor Brian Tyree Henry To Star In "Child’s Play" Reboot With Aubrey PlazaBrian Tyree Henry is reportedly set to star in his first horror film. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentPeter Dinklage Talks "Game of Thrones" Final Season After Emmy WinDinklage gets emotional about the last day of filming. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentIssa Rae Once Racked Up $25K In Credit Card Debt: "It’s A Trap"Issa Rae can now laugh at her past hard times. By Chantilly Post