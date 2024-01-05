Cordae Shows Off His New Emmy, Flexes 2023 Accomplishments

As the year transitioned from 2023 to 2024 a lot of fans and artists reflected on their year. Many even took their accomplishments public to share with fans. Among them was Cordae who had a pretty impressive year for the sheer variety of accomplishments he achieved. Back in May of last year, he won an Emmy for his role in the children's series We The People. Earlier this week he took to Instagram to share a picture of himself alongside his newest award.

In the caption of the post, he reflected on everything he accomplished in 2023. "Where I’m from n*ggas don’t win Emmys ! This year has quietly been my most successful thus far. The streams increased 30% this year, Did a arena tour w my dawg Nate, dropped 3 songs ppl loved, released my own sneaker! , and above all else my daughter is healthy and happy! (thank you @naomiosaka lol). Still building brick by brick, one step at a time. Popping out next year ! The Crossroads !" the rapper's caption reads. Naomi Osaka hilarious responded to her mention in the caption. She left a comment that said "You’re welcome lol" and is currently the most upvoted comment on the post.

Of all the accomplishments he shared the biggest is having a daughter. He and Naomi Osaka welcomed their first child earlier this year in July. They shared some pictures of their new daughter online shortly after she was born to the delight of many fans.

Earlier this year Cordae teamed up with Juice Wrld for a new single. The track is called "Doomsday" and it clicked with fans right away. The track debuted on the Hot 100 and has racked up more than 57 million streams on Spotify since it dropped. It's climbed into Cordae's most streamed tracks of all time on the platform. What do you think of Cordae listing off all of his 2023 accomplishments, including winning an Emmy? Let us know in the comment section below.

