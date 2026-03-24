Yung Miami Explains Why She’s Not Afraid To Rap About Diddy

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Yung Miami Not Afraid Diddy
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
During a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Yung Miami got vulnerable about her relationship with Diddy.

It's been a couple of years since Yung Miami and Diddy decided to go their separate ways. Since then, the mogul has found himself at the center of some serious legal drama. Last July, he was convicted of two counts of transportation for prostitution. He was later sentenced to 50 months, or just over four years, behind bars.

During a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God, the former City Girl revealed why she still feels comfortable mentioning Diddy in her music despite his heinous allegations. According to her, she has a right to share her experiences, and won't be silenced due to an old boo's actions.

"I should be able to express myself," she began, "I should be able to say my life experiences. I don't feel like I should be silenced, or I can't speak on anything, or I should be scared because I just was in a relationship with somebody. What we had wasn't a crime."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Clowns Yung Miami For Wanting A Man With $100 Million

Yung Miami Diddy Character Letter

"It's music," she continued, "It's my music. It's my time to tell my story, and I want to have fun, and I'mma do that."

Yung Miami went on to open up about how Diddy's legal woes impacted their relationship. She admits that it forced her to do some self-reflection.

“I think in life you always get put in a situation where you gotta, you know, make a life decision,” she explained. “And you gotta look back and say like, ‘What makes sense for me right now?’ I can love this person, but I can love this person from a distance. Or no, I can have a relationship with this person, but maybe I gotta come back to it. Like, maybe I gotta come back around, and I think that this was one of those situations.”

During Diddy's trial, Yung Miami shared a character letter in support of him. In it, she described him as a “loving” and “supportive” person. She says she wrote the letter because she believes the Diddy she knew was a "changed" man.

Read More: Diddy's Ex Gina Huynh Hopes For His Release, Accuses Yung Miami Of Snitching On Him

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Yung Miami Harvard Classes Hip Hop News Music Yung Miami Reveals How Harvard Classes Are Going
Gina Huynh_DIDDY Relationships Gina Huynh: Inside The Years Of Love, Abuse, & Loyalty To Diddy
Yung Miami Diddy Character Letter Hip Hop News Music Yung Miami Raves About Diddy In Complimentary Character Letter Ahead Of Sentencing
Comments 0