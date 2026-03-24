Yung Miami Explains Why She’s Not Afraid To Rap About Diddy

It's been a couple of years since Yung Miami and Diddy decided to go their separate ways. Since then, the mogul has found himself at the center of some serious legal drama. Last July, he was convicted of two counts of transportation for prostitution. He was later sentenced to 50 months, or just over four years, behind bars.

During a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God, the former City Girl revealed why she still feels comfortable mentioning Diddy in her music despite his heinous allegations. According to her, she has a right to share her experiences, and won't be silenced due to an old boo's actions.

"I should be able to express myself," she began, "I should be able to say my life experiences. I don't feel like I should be silenced, or I can't speak on anything, or I should be scared because I just was in a relationship with somebody. What we had wasn't a crime."

Yung Miami Diddy Character Letter

"It's music," she continued, "It's my music. It's my time to tell my story, and I want to have fun, and I'mma do that."

Yung Miami went on to open up about how Diddy's legal woes impacted their relationship. She admits that it forced her to do some self-reflection.

“I think in life you always get put in a situation where you gotta, you know, make a life decision,” she explained. “And you gotta look back and say like, ‘What makes sense for me right now?’ I can love this person, but I can love this person from a distance. Or no, I can have a relationship with this person, but maybe I gotta come back to it. Like, maybe I gotta come back around, and I think that this was one of those situations.”