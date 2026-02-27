Diddy's Ex Gina Huynh Hopes For His Release, Accuses Yung Miami Of Snitching On Him

BY Zachary Horvath
GettyImages-1389337241 (1)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 02: Gina V Huynh attends the Pre-Grammy Brunch & Surf Club Label Launch Celebrating Hit-Boy at the Lavo Restaurant at The Palazzo Las Vegas on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Gina Huynh was supposed to testify in Diddy's federal trial last year as "Victim 3," but refused to and instead asked for his freedom.

Gina Huynh is speaking her mind about Diddy and one of his exes, former City Girls rapper Yung Miami. During some sort of livestream, caught by DJ Akademiks, she expresses her hatred for the latter while hoping for an advanced release for the former.

Gina and Miami had beef when the embattled mogul began dating the latter. It seemed as if the former was trying to interfere with Miami's relationship with him and it led to some petty and tense shots back and forth.

While that was some time ago, Gina is making it clear that there is still no love lost when it comes to her. "Yung Miami can suck my d*ck," she boldly states in one of the clips from her stream. Fans tuning in asked her why there was any issues between them to begin with.

Interestingly, Gina Huynh says that she came for her first but is unsure what the problem is. "I wasn't even thinking about her," she adds.

However, she does go into a bit more depth when it comes to why she's got a problem with the Caresha Please host. Gina claims that she snitched on the Bad Boy CEO, contributing to his multi-year prison sentence. "She snitched on my man's so I don't f*ck with her," she replied.

When Is Diddy Getting Out Of Prison?

In contrast with Gina's animosity towards Miami, she's wishing for the best regarding her ex of reportedly five years. Some fans were fearing for her safety once the rapper gets out of prison, but she's not worried in the slightest.

In fact, she hopes he can get out really soon. "I hope he gets out in a couple months," Gina doubled down. She expressed this sentiment in a bail request letter to the judge during the trial last summer. "I am writing because I do not view Mr. Combs as a danger to me or to the community." She also described Diddy as a changed man who she said at the time "has not been violent for many years” and "has been committed to being a father first."

Ultimately, that didn't go well as he was sentenced to 50 months, or four years and two months. He was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He's currently serving his bid at a low security FCI in New Jersey called Fort Dix.

His projected release date is May 8, 2028, although he's preparing to appeal the ruling on April 9, 2026. He was able to argue for a fast-tracked appeal. That process of doing so began to grow legs last October.

