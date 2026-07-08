50 Cent Takes Shots At His Haters After Earning Three Emmy Nominations For Diddy Documentary

50 Cent has been trolling Diddy for years at this point. Overall, that trolling has only gotten more prevalent with the mogul's transportation for prostitution conviction.

In the last year, 50 Cent has released a documentary on Diddy called Sean Combs: The Reckoning. This documentary found its way to Netflix and has proven to be a major success for the platform.

On Wednesday, 50 Cent took to X, where he revealed that his documentary has been nominated for three Emmy Awards. These nominations include Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program.

As you can imagine, the artist was quick to gloat about all of this on social media. He even took a shot at some of his biggest detractors.

50 Cent Celebrates His Emmy Noms

"Everybody had something to say when I announced it… now the Emmys got something to say too," 50 Cent wrote. "3 Emmy nominations for Sean Combs: The Reckoning. You can’t argue with the work."

This is a big accomplishment for 50 Cent, who has been doing big things in the entertainment world outside of music. From Power to all of his work with the Starz network, there is no denying that Fif has managed to accomplish a lot.

His foray into Netflix documentaries has proven to be the success that he was hoping for. Whether or not this is an endeavor he will try again with another topic remains to be seen.

The Emmys will officially go down on September 14 at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock