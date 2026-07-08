50 Cent Takes Shots At His Haters After Earning Three Emmy Nominations For Diddy Documentary

BY Alexander Cole
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Curtis 50 Cent Jacksons ground-breaking for G-Dome took place Wednesday, June 17. The new dome-style, immersive entertainment
Curtis 50 Cent Jacksons ground-breaking for G-Dome took place Wednesday, June 17. The new dome-style, immersive entertainment venue and green space is located at Spring and Travis, in downtown Shreveport. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
50 Cent's Diddy documentary, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," has been recognized in three awards categories at the Emmys.

50 Cent has been trolling Diddy for years at this point. Overall, that trolling has only gotten more prevalent with the mogul's transportation for prostitution conviction.

In the last year, 50 Cent has released a documentary on Diddy called Sean Combs: The Reckoning. This documentary found its way to Netflix and has proven to be a major success for the platform.

On Wednesday, 50 Cent took to X, where he revealed that his documentary has been nominated for three Emmy Awards. These nominations include Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program.

As you can imagine, the artist was quick to gloat about all of this on social media. He even took a shot at some of his biggest detractors.

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50 Cent Celebrates His Emmy Noms

"Everybody had something to say when I announced it… now the Emmys got something to say too," 50 Cent wrote. "3 Emmy nominations for Sean Combs: The Reckoning. You can’t argue with the work."

This is a big accomplishment for 50 Cent, who has been doing big things in the entertainment world outside of music. From Power to all of his work with the Starz network, there is no denying that Fif has managed to accomplish a lot.

His foray into Netflix documentaries has proven to be the success that he was hoping for. Whether or not this is an endeavor he will try again with another topic remains to be seen.

The Emmys will officially go down on September 14 at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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