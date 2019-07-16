emmy awards
- TV"Martin" Cast Reunites On Stage At Emmy AwardsThe cast of "Martin" presented Jeremy Allen White with the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.By Cole Blake
- TVSheryl Lee Ralph Makes History With First Emmy Win: WatchThe Abbott Elementary star gave a tearful speech following her historic win. By hnhh
- TV50 Cent Is Manifesting His First Emmy After Being Nominated For Super Bowl LVI ShowFif has been nominated alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar for their unforgettable performance back in February.By Hayley Hynes
- TVSeth Rogen Jokes About Lax Emmys Covid Protocols & Gets Immediately CheckedHost Cedric the Entertainer tried to quell concerns with some jokes. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLL Cool J, Cedric The Entertainer, & Rita Wilson Perform Biz Markie Tribute At EmmysMarkie gets a surprise tribute. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music50 Cent Still Can't Believe He Lost "Best New Artist" At 2004 Grammy Awards50 Cent reacts to his recent Emmy Award snub by invoking one of the biggest snubs in award show history. By Mitch Findlay
- TVDrake Reacts To Zendaya Making History At EmmysZendaya became the youngest person to ever win the Emmy Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama, and everybody, including Drake, is celebrating.By Alex Zidel
- TV50 Cent Sends Scathing Message To Emmys For Snubbing "Power"50 Cent sends an explicit picture to the Emmys, shading them for failing to recognize "Power" in their nominations.By Alex Zidel
- TVEmmy Awards 2020 Nominations RevealedThe nominations have been revealed for the 2020 Emmy Awards, including a dominating 160 noms for Netflix.By Alex Zidel
- GossipLoni Love Denies Getting Tamar Braxton Fired From "The Real"Loni Love is denying Cookie Hull's claims that she plotted to get Tamar Braxton fired from "The Real."By Dominiq R.
- Emmy Awards 2019Emmy's In Memoriam Displayed Living Composer Instead Of Deceased Andre PrevinYikes. By Chantilly Post
- Emmy Awards 2019The 2019 Emmys Pull In Lowest Ratings In Its HistoryThe critics weren't kind.By Erika Marie
- TVTerrence Howard Wants To Do "Something Better For Humanity" After RetirementTerrence Howard wants the truth to be told.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentEmmys 2019: All The NominationsHere are all the nominees for the upcoming Emmy Awards.By Alex Zidel