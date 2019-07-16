Emmy Awards 2019
- GamingT-Pain Admits He's Made More Money Gaming In The Last 4 Years Than With MusicHe says he's bad at it but it has remained a lucrative stream of income as his Twitch channel boasts 845K followers.By Erika Marie
- TVEmmy Awards 2020 Nominations RevealedThe nominations have been revealed for the 2020 Emmy Awards, including a dominating 160 noms for Netflix.By Alex Zidel
- Emmy Awards 2019Emmy's In Memoriam Displayed Living Composer Instead Of Deceased Andre PrevinYikes. By Chantilly Post
- Emmy Awards 2019The 2019 Emmys Pull In Lowest Ratings In Its HistoryThe critics weren't kind.By Erika Marie
- Emmy Awards 2019Halsey's Moving Tribute To Fallen Stars At 2019 Emmy's Leaves Fans Emotional: WatchHalsey sang a Cyndi Lauper classic. By Chantilly Post
- TVEmmy Awards: Kim Kardashian Clowned For Calling Family "Real People"They didn't have to do Kim & Kendall like that. By Chantilly Post
- Emmy Awards 2019Zendaya Fans Say She's The Next Poison Ivy After Custom Vera Wang Emmy DressThe red hair seals the deal. By Chantilly Post
- TVAaron Paul Returns As Jesse Pinkman In New "Breaking Bad" Movie Trailer"El Camino" is almost here.By Milca P.
- TVBilly Porter Is First Openly Gay Black Man To Win Emmy For Best Actor In A DramaBilly Porter makes Emmy Awards historyBy Milca P.
- TVJharrel Jerome Wins Emmy For Portrayal Of Korey Wise In "When They See Us"Jerome wins Best Lead Actor in a Limited SeriesBy Milca P.
- TVEmmys 2019: Complete List Of WinnersBig winners from this year's ceremony.By Milca P.
- SportsColin Kaepernick & Nike's "Dream Crazy" Ad Wins Big At The EmmysKaepernick stays winning off the field. By Alexander Cole
- Emmy Awards 2019Michael Jackson's Estate Calls "Leaving Neverland" Emmy Win "A Complete Farce""Leaving Neverland" took home the award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.By Noah C
- TVBeyoncé's "Homecoming" Snubbed From All Six Of Its Emmy NominationsA missed step towards her EGOT-status. By Noah C
- Emmy Awards 2019How To Watch The 2019 Emmy Awards If You Don't Have CableYour how-to guide!By Erika Marie
- TVEmmys 2019 Presenters: Zendaya, "Game Of Thrones" Cast & "Empire" StarsZendaya, Terrance Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Peter Dinklage & more will be presenting. By Aron A.
- TV50 Cent To The Emmys: "Kiss My Black A** In Slow Motion"IN SLOW MOTION. By Noah C
- TV50 Cent Thinks There Are "Racial" Reasons Why Emmy Awards Snub "Power"No one from the show has received a nomination.By Erika Marie
- Music"Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics & Men" Secures Emmy NominationThe Clan in the front, as ever. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentEmmys 2019: All The NominationsHere are all the nominees for the upcoming Emmy Awards.By Alex Zidel