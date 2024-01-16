"Martin" Cast Reunites On Stage At Emmy Awards

The cast of the iconic sitcom, Martin, reunited at the Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night. In addition to Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, and Tichina Arnold all took the stage. It featured a replicated set of Martin's iconic living room. Afterward, Lawrence presented the Best Actor in a Comedy Series award to The Bear's Jeremy Allen White.

During the presentation, Payne joked that he was there under the impression they'd be receiving an award. Arnold comically explained: "We're presenting an award not being presented with one, knucklehead."

"Martin" Cast Meets Up On Stage

US actor Martin Lawrence (2L) onstage during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Tisha Campbell, who played Gina Waters-Payne on the show, spoke about the occasion with ET's Kevin Frazier ahead of the show. "Yes, this is my first time here and it is very important," Campbell said. "You know, during the '90s it's funny Kevin, we weren't nominated ever and UI had a publicist back then and I said, 'Can I well, you know, can I be nominated? You think we can get a nomination for lead actress?' And she was like, 'Tisha, you're not going to be nominated, you can't get on the ballot.' And I said, 'Why not?' And she says, 'You know why, you're Black.' And so I was like, 'Can I get best supporting actress, we can sneak in that way.' And she was like, 'You'll never get on the ballot,' and so to see the diversity today. To see my sisters from Abbott Elementary and Scandal and all these people who are representing. Representation really does matter."

The "Martin" Cast At The Emmys

Elsewhere in the show, Kieran Culkin took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series while Sarah Snook won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Be on the lookout for further updates on the Emmy Awards on HotNewHipHop.

