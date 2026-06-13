Rihanna Pole Dances At Magic City To Her Own Song

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Recording artist Rihanna performs during halftime of Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Rihanna was spotted at Magic City on Friday, and she was turning up to her own song with the strippers there.

Rihanna has been having herself a pretty good time this week. Of course, it all started on Wednesday night in New York when she got to watch the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs.

She went to the park with A$AP Rocky and shot some hoops. It made for a viral video as fans were gathered around in awe that two superstars were in their midst.

More recently, it appears as though Riri found herself in Atlanta, turning up at Magic City. A$AP Rocky was performing in Atlanta this week, so it only makes sense that Rihanna would make her way to the iconic strip club.

In the video clip below, Rihanna can be seen pole dancing to her song "Skin." She appears to be having a fantastic time, and the strippers are also having a great time alongside her.

Read More: Lizzo & Nicki Minaj's Beef Timeline: From Fan To Foe

Rihanna At Magic City

All of this just makes us wonder whether or not we are ever going to get another Rihanna album. It has been 10 years since the release of Anti, a project that some feel is the best she has ever made.

Ultimately, she is a busy person right now. She has kids with A$AP Rocky and has also found herself latching onto various endeavors. For instance, she has a beauty brand, a lingerie brand, and at times, she has even delved into acting.

Whether or not we ever get that next album remains to be seen. At this point, it feels like a Frank Ocean situation. If it happens, it happens.

Read More: Is That A World Tour Or Your Girl's Tour? A$AP Rocky Turned The "Don't Be Dumb" Tour Into The Concert Of The Summer

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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