Rihanna Pole Dances At Magic City To Her Own Song

Rihanna has been having herself a pretty good time this week. Of course, it all started on Wednesday night in New York when she got to watch the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs.

She went to the park with A$AP Rocky and shot some hoops. It made for a viral video as fans were gathered around in awe that two superstars were in their midst.

More recently, it appears as though Riri found herself in Atlanta, turning up at Magic City. A$AP Rocky was performing in Atlanta this week, so it only makes sense that Rihanna would make her way to the iconic strip club.

In the video clip below, Rihanna can be seen pole dancing to her song "Skin." She appears to be having a fantastic time, and the strippers are also having a great time alongside her.

Rihanna At Magic City

All of this just makes us wonder whether or not we are ever going to get another Rihanna album. It has been 10 years since the release of Anti, a project that some feel is the best she has ever made.

Ultimately, she is a busy person right now. She has kids with A$AP Rocky and has also found herself latching onto various endeavors. For instance, she has a beauty brand, a lingerie brand, and at times, she has even delved into acting.